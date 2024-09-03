Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.52 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.