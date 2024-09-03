Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.64% of Tapestry worth $62,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $3,718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

