Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.54.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 15,867.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 89,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $146.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.28. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $147.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

