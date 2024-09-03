TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.79

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.79 and last traded at C$62.69, with a volume of 649312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.77.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The company has a market cap of C$65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3133803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total value of C$400,297.95. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total value of C$400,297.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,892. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

