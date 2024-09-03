TD Securities Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$91.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CM. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.15.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$78.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$79.62. The stock has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

