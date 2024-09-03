Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.54

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

