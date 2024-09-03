TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.96. 8,017,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 20,022,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WULF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

