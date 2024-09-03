TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $90.48 million and $6.11 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,509,330 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,020,787 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.