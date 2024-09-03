Tezos Market Cap Hits $629.79 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $629.79 million and $12.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,018,653,938 coins and its circulating supply is 998,120,241 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

