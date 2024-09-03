The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Alumasc Group Stock Performance
Shares of ALU opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.56. The firm has a market cap of £96.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.90.
About The Alumasc Group
