The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Alumasc Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALU opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.56. The firm has a market cap of £96.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

