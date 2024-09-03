The Debt Box (DEBT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $89.54 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.
The Debt Box Token Profile
The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.
The Debt Box Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
