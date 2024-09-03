The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 593,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,263 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
