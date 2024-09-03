The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $310.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.94.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BURL opened at $268.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average is $223.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.