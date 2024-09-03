The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $719.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after acquiring an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

