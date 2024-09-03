The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.30. The stock had a trading volume of 878,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

