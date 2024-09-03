The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $368.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

