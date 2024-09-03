The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

