The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

