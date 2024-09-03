The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Progressive were worth $241,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $208,000. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $208,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.18.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $131.87 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.25. The company has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

