The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 222,622 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $694,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $369.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.61. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $370.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

