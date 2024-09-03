The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Down 11.1% in August

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 484,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,394. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22. Vita Coco has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $88,226.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $88,226.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $113,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vita Coco by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vita Coco by 43.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 174,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Vita Coco by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COCO

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.