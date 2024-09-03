TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $615.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

