TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $252.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,760,225 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

