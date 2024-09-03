TIAA Trust National Association Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,620 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.01% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $243,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,933,000 after buying an additional 136,194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,510,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

