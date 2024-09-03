TIAA Trust National Association Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,620 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.01% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $243,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,933,000 after buying an additional 136,194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,510,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.