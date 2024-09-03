Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.02 and last traded at $81.10. Approximately 310,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 836,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Down 10.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $13.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $2,674,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,901. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth $1,241,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tidewater by 51.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 342.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

