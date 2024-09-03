TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TMT Acquisition were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 100,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. TMT Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $11.11.

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

