Toncoin Price Hits $4.79 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $16.34 billion and approximately $344.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00008437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,713.81 or 1.00000967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,391,924 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,356,922.60048 with 2,535,012,977.892244 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.23921266 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 541 active market(s) with $216,947,957.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

