Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$32.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TXG traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.04. The company had a trading volume of 122,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.40. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$26.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.688728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

