Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 116,887 Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,887 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 5.61% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 728,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,445,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,902,000.

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CARY opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Angel Oak Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

