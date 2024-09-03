Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 2,705 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 97,998 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.