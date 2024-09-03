Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

