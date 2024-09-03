Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,322.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.