Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLN. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,068,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 189,947 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 444,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 306,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 382,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

