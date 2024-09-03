Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000.

IWB stock opened at $309.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

