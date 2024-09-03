Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,017 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after buying an additional 68,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

