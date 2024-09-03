Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,438,417,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after acquiring an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after acquiring an additional 237,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $256.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

