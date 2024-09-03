Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 73,759 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,759 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $44,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $100.55.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

