Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

