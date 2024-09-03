Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

