Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 874 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,816,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.