Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$148,849.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,849.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.12 per share, with a total value of C$305,622.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,778.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$59.71. The company had a trading volume of 115,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,520. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.89. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.