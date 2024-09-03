Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.38

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 11175666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Transocean Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after buying an additional 429,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Transocean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 175,130 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 295,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

