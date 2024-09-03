Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.64. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

