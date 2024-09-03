Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Twin Disc Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.64. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.
Twin Disc Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.
Institutional Trading of Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
