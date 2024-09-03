U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.31

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 989937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 505,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

