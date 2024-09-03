Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $87.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

UBER stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

