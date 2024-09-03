Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.65.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

