Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unicycive Therapeutics
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Surprisingly Cheap Right Now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Mega Investors Are Betting Big on Alibaba Stock’s Comeback
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Seize the Opportunity: Lyft’s Ad Sales Surge Points to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.