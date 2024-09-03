Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of UNCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 2,375,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,076. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

