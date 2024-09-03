Uniswap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $129.17 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and $129.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00010702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00114078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.17681817 USD and is up 9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $144,344,157.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

