United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

UPS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

