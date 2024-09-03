UNUS SED LEO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.28 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and approximately $2.28 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00010296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00114259 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,576,547 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,579,690.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.84373981 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,774,513.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

